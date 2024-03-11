Norwood 12-year-old arrested following mass shooting threat

Many families in Norwood, Massachusetts, are waking up Monday morning anxious as they prepare to send their children to school.

That anxiety all coming after the arrest of a 12-year-old who allegedly threatened to carry out a school shooting.

The student was arrested on Sunday night after confessing to police. But it's still uncertain why they made the threat.

Police did search the student's home. No guns were found, but a cell phone was seized.

Parents were notified by Norwood School District leaders in a letter that said there will be an increased police presence at all of the district's schools on Monday and that "our school counseling team remains available to any student needing extra support."

Norwood police said they were made aware of the threat during school hours on Friday. They got information that a group text was circling warning of a shooting at Coakley Middle School.

After questioning some students who were on that initial group text, police were able to identify the student who sent the message Saturday, but the student was out of town with family at the time. When they returned home Sunday, police approached the 12-year-old and arrested them.

Police do not believe there is any ongoing threat, saying Sunday's arrest was a "successful conclusion" to the case. Still, many parents are saying they probably won't let their children come to school on Monday.