12-year-old arrested, accused of threatening mass shooting at Norwood middle school

A 12-year-old has been arrested in connection to a threat about a mass shooting at a middle school in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Norwood police say detectives arrested the middle school student following a non-specific threat that was made toward the Coakley Middle School. An investigation began Friday morning when police received a screenshot of a group text that warned of a shooting that was going to take place at the school on Washington Street.

The screenshot that was shared with police had the beginning of the message cropped, and detectives later learned the cropped portion was warning of an event to occur on Monday.

One of the numbers in the group text was unknown, while the others were students, who were questioned by police to see if they could help identify the other number.

According to police, the text message contained some details which led detectives to believe the person who sent it had knowledge of the middle school. While other parts of the message contained passing references to an "army" and alluded to the motive having to do with an event 17 years ago, that was not otherwise explained.

The message had also warned that the phone number being used could not be traced.​

During Friday’s investigation, a subsequent text began to circulate to the effect that Norwood High School was next. Police say it was spoofed to appear that it came from the original number but they verified through the provider that it did not and they "give no credence to that remark." ​

Officers were sent to the middle school and high school on Friday for additional security and to help reassure students of their safety as the investigation continued.

Although an effort had been made to mask the source of the number, detectives traced sufficient information and believed they had identified the origin of the text.

According to police, detectives were certain by 10:30 a.m. that they had identified the student who sent the message, and they had briefly spoke on the phone with the student, who was traveling out of state with family.

Norwood Public Schools released information to Coakley families twice Friday morning, and Norwood police posted on social media Friday afternoon that they believed the threats were not credible based on their investigation.

We want to update middle school parents about the mass shooter threat that circulated yesterday. We stand firmly by our statement that the threat is not credible, but this case is still our number one priority and we continue to work it actively over the weekend. — Norwood Police (@NorwoodPolice) March 9, 2024

On Saturday, police provided an update to middle school parents online, standing firmly by their statement that the threat was not credible. Police said the case was their number one priority and they were continuing to actively work it over the weekend, asking people to understand they could not provide more details just yet.

"We will release more information prior to the start of school, which I hope will put parents further at ease," police said on social media. "And as we did Friday, we will have police officers, both in uniform and plainclothes, at the middle school Monday morning. The purpose is not threat-based, but to assure students that they are safe."

"We understand that events like this are upsetting and we appreciate everyone’s patience," the department added.

According to police, the student and family had returned to Norwood by Sunday, at which point detectives obtained and executed a search warrant for the student's home. No firearms were found. The student was arrested and their cell phone was seized.

Police say the student later confessed with their family present and will not be in school Monday.

Police said they are pleased they were able to bring this investigation to a successful conclusion, citing a strong working relationship with the school district and its superintendent.