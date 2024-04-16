Crash wrecks vehicles near Route 1 in Norwood

A serious crash left at least two wrecked vehicles near Route 1 in Norwood, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, according to images shared by police.

First responders, including a medical helicopter, were at the scene of the crash, which Norwood Police Chief William Brooks said was on University Avenue. He urged the public to avoid the area.

Authorities haven't said if anyone was hurt.

Brooks shared images of the crash on social media. They showed a white vehicle, its roof ripped off, and a damaged red vehicle off the side of the road.

Rollover crash University by Route One. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/DEyki0eTsq — Chief Brooks (@ChiefBrooksNPD) April 16, 2024

Norwood Fire assisted by Westwood Fire working to extricate an occupant. pic.twitter.com/JkrY6gVWyK — Chief Brooks (@ChiefBrooksNPD) April 16, 2024

NBC10 Boston A wrecked car in Norwood, Massachusetts, after a crash on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.