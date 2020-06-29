Norwood Hospital Flooded, Patients Evacuated

Cleanup at Norwood Hospital is still underway after water rushed in during a rare flash flood emergency Sunday.

"It was something like a movie. It was like we were running away from water," Norwood Hospital employee Michael Ware said. “It burst open all the doors in the basement, so all the water just came in at once.”

Crews are trying to pump water out after the heavy downpour Sunday forced the hospital to evacuate both the ICU and the Emergency Room. Ware said the water rushed in so quickly there was little time to react.

The National Weather Service in Boston issued a rare flash flood emergency for Norwood and surrounding towns, calling it a life-threatening situation. This was the first flash flood emergency issued since 2014 -- which was during Arthur, a storm that dropped a half foot of rain near Fall River.

The only other time a flash flood emergency was issued was in 2011 for parts of central and western Massachusetts during Hurricane Irene. Unfortunately, damage was significant.

It was an active weather day in New England on Sunday, with many areas seeing severe weather.

In Norwood Sunday, several cars were submerged in the parking lot and the water knocked out power to parts of the hospital.

Initially, about 20 patients were forced to evacuate, but because of the ongoing power outages dozens more were evacuated late last night.

The emergency room is still closed this morning. Those who have an emergency are being asked to go to neighboring hospitals, like Beth Israel Deaconess in Needham and Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.

No injuries have been reported.

“The flooding was significant, and it just came from multiple areas. But we were able to get through all of this with zero injuries," Norwood Hospital President Sal Perla said.