Car flips in front of Norwood middle school

A car crash left one vehicle flipped on its roof in front of a middle school in Norwood, Massachusetts, on Thursday, police said.

The Norwood Police Department shared images of the rolled-over car on Washington Street near the entrance to Coakley Middle School, after the 10:15 a.m. crash.

The driver of the overturned car was pulled out by firefighters and rushed to a hospital, but is expected to survive.

"With the upcoming holiday weekend, we’d like to remind everyone to drive safely and always wear your seatbelt," Norwood police said.