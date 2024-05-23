Car flips in front of Norwood middle school

A car crash left one vehicle flipped on its roof in front of a middle school in Norwood, Massachusetts, on Thursday, police said.
The Norwood Police Department shared images of the rolled-over car on Washington Street near the entrance to Coakley Middle School, after the 10:15 a.m. crash.
The driver of the overturned car was pulled out by firefighters and rushed to a hospital, but is expected to survive.
"With the upcoming holiday weekend, we’d like to remind everyone to drive safely and always wear your seatbelt," Norwood police said.
