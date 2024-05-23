Norwood

Car flips in front of Norwood middle school

"With the upcoming holiday weekend, we’d like to remind everyone to drive safely and always wear your seatbelt," Norwood police say

By Asher Klein

A car that overturned in a crash near Coakley Middle School in Norwood, Massachusetts, on Thursday, May 23, 2024.
Norwood Police Department

A car crash left one vehicle flipped on its roof in front of a middle school in Norwood, Massachusetts, on Thursday, police said.

The Norwood Police Department shared images of the rolled-over car on Washington Street near the entrance to Coakley Middle School, after the 10:15 a.m. crash.

The driver of the overturned car was pulled out by firefighters and rushed to a hospital, but is expected to survive.

"With the upcoming holiday weekend, we’d like to remind everyone to drive safely and always wear your seatbelt," Norwood police said.

