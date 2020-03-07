Superintendent of Norwood Public Schools to Self-Quarantine for COVID-19

The superintendent of Norwood Public Schools is one of about a dozen town officials being asked to self-quarantine, though he has not shown symptoms of the coronavirus, the town said Saturday.

An attendee at a private party in Norwood on March 1 has since tested positive for COVID-19, the Norwood officials announced Friday. Superintendent David Thomson was also present at the event.

Thomson has remained healthy and not exhibited symptoms of illness since last Sunday’s party, but will work from home for the next week. If he remains symptom-free, he may return to school on Monday, March 16.

All Norwood public schools will open and operate normally on Monday, March 9, the town said Saturday.

“I am feeling healthy and will be able to easily work from home next week and expect this to have minimal interference on school operations,” Superintendent Thomson said.

“The district has remained in close contact with our town health department officials and they assure me that there is no current cause for concern for students when it comes to attending school in Norwood. If there are any changes to that sentiment we will certainly let parents and the school community know as quickly as possible.”

In all, 30 people, including 11 town officials and employees, were asked to self-quarantie after attending the party.