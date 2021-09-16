‘Not That Bright': Video Shows Bumbling Burglars Steal Pricey Bikes in NH

Two thieves who stole three bicycles worth thousands of dollars from a New Hampshire bike shop this weekend are seen on video struggling to get away.

The tailgate on their SUV won't close and the bicycle on the roof falls off, the video shows.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"They're definitely not that bright," said Bob Beal, owner of Cycles Etc. in Manchester, New Hampshire.

He said he got a call at 6 a.m. Sunday from his alarm company saying someone had broken in. A camera inside the store shows them driving the SUV through the front doors. Then they come inside and start grabbing bikes, bypassing some others.

The three mountain bikes they took were worth nearly $16,000, Manchester police said.

High demand of bicycles has led to lower supplies and a dramatic increase in thefts.

Beal believes the thieves cased the place first.

"I think they were in the store during business hours and knew what they were grabbing. They were pretty selective," he said.

Despite the burglars' difficulties, they still made off with the three bicycles.

"Some of those bikes we won't see again until 2023. They're gone forever. So it's a drag," he added.