Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Cycles Etc.

‘Not That Bright': Video Shows Bumbling Burglars Steal Pricey Bikes in NH

The three stolen mountain bikes were worth nearly $16,000, Manchester police said

By Brian Burnell

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two thieves who stole three bicycles worth thousands of dollars from a New Hampshire bike shop this weekend are seen on video struggling to get away.

The tailgate on their SUV won't close and the bicycle on the roof falls off, the video shows.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"They're definitely not that bright," said Bob Beal, owner of Cycles Etc. in Manchester, New Hampshire.

He said he got a call at 6 a.m. Sunday from his alarm company saying someone had broken in. A camera inside the store shows them driving the SUV through the front doors. Then they come inside and start grabbing bikes, bypassing some others.

The three mountain bikes they took were worth nearly $16,000, Manchester police said.

High demand of bicycles has led to lower supplies and a dramatic increase in thefts.

Beal believes the thieves cased the place first.

"I think they were in the store during business hours and knew what they were grabbing. They were pretty selective," he said.

Despite the burglars' difficulties, they still made off with the three bicycles.

"Some of those bikes we won't see again until 2023. They're gone forever. So it's a drag," he added.

More on

Blackstone Sep 15

Police Searching for Robber Who Held Up Convenience Store, Escaped on BMX Bike

Rebound Sep 10

How Kayuh Bicycles & Cafe Shifted Into High Gear Despite Pandemic Challenges

This article tagged under:

Cycles Etc.New HampshireMANCHESTERburglaryBicycles
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us