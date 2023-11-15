One dead after rollover crash in New Hampshire

One person is dead after a rollover crash on I-93 in Hooksett, New Hampshire.

Police say they responded to a report of a crash at around 5:18 p.m. on mile marker 26.8.

Authorities determined that a 2008 Chevrolet Express lost control and rolled over coming to rest on the shoulder of the road

Police say several people were ejected when the crash occured.

One of them, identified as 50-year-old Jose Evangelista Yanascual Cumbalaza, of Brockton, Massachusetts, died on the scene, according to police.

Three of the people were transported to the Eliot Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the crash, police say.