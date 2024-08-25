Man dead in Dorchester shooting, Boston police say

A man is dead after a shooting in Dorchester on Saturday night, Boston police said.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot on Washington Street, across from Dorchester District Court, around 9:58 p.m., police said. A man was found with gunshot wounds when they arrived.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about what happened was urged to contact Boston police at 617-343-4470.