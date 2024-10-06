New Hampshire

One dead, one injured after crash in New London, NH

New London Police say they responded to reports of a crash on Little Sunapee Road at around 12:50 a.m.

NBC

One person is dead and another one is injured after a crash in New London, New Hampshire early Sunday morning.

New London Police say they responded to reports of a crash on Little Sunapee Road at around 12:50 a.m.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities determined that a 2024 Hyundai Elantra went off the side of the road and struck a utility trailer before catching fire.

The driver identified as 27-year-old Vincent Mendillo, of Mission Viejo, California was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

A passenger died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash. The passenger is yet to be identified.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Boston Oct 5

Two construction workers injured in Boston crash; one man arrested

Oct 5

Maine man dies during high-speed chase

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us