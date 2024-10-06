One dead, one injured after crash in New London, NH

One person is dead and another one is injured after a crash in New London, New Hampshire early Sunday morning.

New London Police say they responded to reports of a crash on Little Sunapee Road at around 12:50 a.m.

Authorities determined that a 2024 Hyundai Elantra went off the side of the road and struck a utility trailer before catching fire.

The driver identified as 27-year-old Vincent Mendillo, of Mission Viejo, California was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

A passenger died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash. The passenger is yet to be identified.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.