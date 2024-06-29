New Hampshire

One injured in crash in Seabrook

Authorities say a 2004 Volkswagen Beetle failed to stop at a red light and struck a 2013 Kawasaki UTV operated by a Seabrook parking enforcement employee.

By Marc Fortier

NewHampshireStatePolice
New Hampshire State Police

One person was injured after a UTV crash in Seabrook, New Hampshire on Friday.

New Hampshire State Police say they responded to a crash on Ocean Boulevard at around 4:28 p.m.

The UTV overturned the driver was thrown from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries. He was transported to an area hospital, police say.

The driver of the beetle was uninjured, according to authorities.

Ocean Boulevard was closed for three and a half hours but has since been reopened.

