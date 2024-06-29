One injured in crash in Seabrook

One person was injured after a UTV crash in Seabrook, New Hampshire on Friday.

New Hampshire State Police say they responded to a crash on Ocean Boulevard at around 4:28 p.m.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities say a 2004 Volkswagen Beetle failed to stop at a red light and struck a 2013 Kawasaki UTV operated by a Seabrook parking enforcement employee.

The UTV overturned the driver was thrown from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries. He was transported to an area hospital, police say.

The driver of the beetle was uninjured, according to authorities.

Ocean Boulevard was closed for three and a half hours but has since been reopened.