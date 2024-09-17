One of the last remaining Uno Pizzeria and Grill locations in Mass. is closing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A Boston-based group of deep-dish pizza spots continues to shrink, as a location west of the city is getting ready to shut down.

According to multiple sources, Uno Pizzeria and Grill in Framingham is going to be closing, with a Natick Report article indicating that the Route 9 location shutters today. Once it closes, only three outlets in the Greater Boston area will remain in operation--in Braintree, Dedham, and Revere.

There had once been many more locations of the chain locally, including in Boston's Back Bay, Fenway, and Symphony area along with Allston, Cambridge's Harvard Square and Porter Square, Burlington, Newton Corner, Swampscott, Waltham, and Woburn.

The address for the Framingham location of Uno Pizzeria and Grill in Framingham is 70 Worcester Road (Route 9), Framingham, MA, 01701. The website for all locations of Uno can be found at https://www.unos.com/

