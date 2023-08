One man was transported after a single car accident in Nashua, New Hampshire on Saturday morning.

Nashua Fire Rescue says the accident happened on exit one around the FE Everett Turnpike.

Early this morning, along with our EMS partners at @AMRNashuaNH and @bostonmedflight, Nashua Firefighters extricated, treated, and air transported the occupant from a single vehicle accident on Exit 1 of the FE Everett Turnpike. The patient was transported to Lahey Hospital. pic.twitter.com/4cgnwBcYZQ — Nashua Fire Rescue (@nashuafire) August 19, 2023

Authorities say they extricated, treated and transported the operator of the vehicle.

The person was transported to Lahey Hospital, according to authorities.