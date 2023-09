One person is injured after a crash in Reading, Massachusetts on Saturday morning.

Reading Fire says they responded to Route 93 north at Route 95 for a single car crash at around 5:30 a.m.

At 5:30 this morning crews were dispatched to Route 93 North at Route 95 for a single vehicle roll over crash. Companies arrived to find a single vehicle that rolled over and left the roadway. 1 occupant was injured and transported to a trauma center by Reading Fire Paramedics. pic.twitter.com/tKLh8I2OtT — Reading Fire Local 1640 (@Readingfire) September 23, 2023

Authorities say they found a single car that had rolled over and left the roadway.

One person was injured and was transported to a trauma center by paramedics.