New Hampshire

One person taken to hospital after car pulled from water in New Hampshire

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

One person was rushed to the hospital after emergency crews pulled a car from the water in South Hampton, New Hampshire Thursday night.

Footage from the scene at a bridge on Hilldale Avenue showed multiple emergency vehicles and first responders, including divers in the water. Police on scene say one person was taken to the hospital - their condition was not released.

It was not immediately clear how the car wound up in the water.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us