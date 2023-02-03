Local

Massachusetts

One Seriously Injured in Pedestrian Accident in Concord, Mass.

Fire officials said the victim was a "young person," but did not know their exact age

By Marc Fortier

One person was seriously injured in a pedestrian accident in Concord, Massachusetts, on Friday morning.

Concord fire said they received a call around 7:30 a.m. for a pedestrian crash in the area of 68 Commonwealth Avenue. The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital.

The age of the victim was not released, but fire officials said it was a "young person."

Crews were still on scene as of 8:30 a.m.

No further details were immediately available.

