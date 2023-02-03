These Mass. Hospitals Were Ranked Among the Nation's Best

A new compilation of the best 250 hospitals in the U.S., compiled by an online healthcare resource site, includes four hospitals in Massachusetts as being among some of the best nationwide.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington ranked among the top 50 best hospitals in the country, according to the new list from Healthgrades. Included in top 250 are Lawrence General Hospital, Salem Hospital and North Shore Medical Center Union Hospital in Lynn.

NSMC Union, which appears to no longer be operational, was grouped under Salem Hospital. The plan for the Union Hospital site was to build senior apartments.

The list of the top 250 hospitals are in the top 5% nationwide "in overall clinical excellence for the current year," the website said.

Healthgrades offers patients online services that can help people find doctors and hospitals, and also prepare for them for their medical appointments.