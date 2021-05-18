Outdoor Mask Mandate Ends for Youth Sports, School Activities in Mass.

Masks are no longer required while children are outside playing sports or during recess, per the new reopening timeline in Massachusetts.

Relaxed outdoor mask rules for children were announced Monday as part of the state's plan to lift all COVID-19 restrictions in Massachusetts two months ahead of schedule, including the mask mandate, on May 29.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Effective Tuesday, face coverings are no longer required for youth athletes under the age of 18 while playing outdoor sports, per the new guidance. All youth and amateur sports restrictions will be lifted on May 29, when the state fully reopens.

Also Tuesday, masks are no longer required for outdoor activities at summer camps and schools, such as recess. Students are now allowed to share objects in classrooms in both K-12 and childcare settings. This guidance remains in effect beyond May 29.

Meanwhile, children ages 12-15 are now eligible to get the Pfizer vaccine.

The relaxed mask rules means the number of kids who can participate in Recreation Worcester -- and the number of people they can hire -- can expand. It could even end up being more sanitary, said Raquel Castro-Corazzini with Worcester’s Division of Youth Services.

“When kids are playing outside, the amount of times that they end up touching their face, because they’re touching their masks and they’re sweating and they’re hot, actually does create more time that they’re touching their faces, which is what we don’t want,” Castro-Corazzini said.