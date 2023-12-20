Over 200,000 still without power in Maine, state of emergency declared

Over 200,000 customers were still without power in Maine on Wednesday morning, two days after a deadly storm devastated the state. Some people have been told they might not have power back until after Christmas.

Central Maine Power, the state's largest utility, said they continue to make progress in their efforts to restore power to all customers, with 117,000 homes, about 29% of those affected, restored on Tuesday.

"We have more than 2,000 people including 1,400 line and tree crews on the job now with more arriving tomorrow, working 24x7 until power is restored to all of our customers," the power company said in a message on its website Tuesday.

Teresa Beaudoin, the principal at Farrington Elementary School in Augusta, is one of the many people still without electricity. She's using a generator to power her refrigerator and a couple of lights.

"I was shocked," she said. "It hasn't been this bad for a long time. We were just discussing that this reminds me of 1980."

Beaudoin said she has no idea when area schools will reopen.

"We'll see if people are starting to get their power back," she said. "This looks like a big storm, so I guess the question will be how many people will get their power restored."

Two people have died in Maine as a result of the storm. In Windham, police said part of a tree fell and killed a man who was removing debris from his roof. And in Fairfield, a man was fatally injured while removing a downed tree with a tractor. And Maine State Police were looking Tuesday for two people whose car was swept away by floodwaters.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills declared a civil state of emergency for most of the state, noting the storm had “left hundreds of thousands of people without power" and "caused significant flooding and infrastructure damage, including to the state’s federal-aid highways.”

In the wake of yesterday's storm, I have declared a State of Civil Emergency for 14 Maine counties. This will ensure that every State resource is available to communities across Maine in need of assistance. It also positions Maine to seek Federal disaster support. — Governor Janet Mills (@GovJanetMills) December 19, 2023

State offices were set to reopen in Cumberland and York counties on Wednesday morning, but will remain closed in Maine's 14 other counties.

Some rivers in the region crested. The Androscoggin River in Rumford, Maine, reached a maximum stage of 22 feet in a 24-hour period ending early Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. Flood stage is 15 feet. The river was expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday morning.

The Kennebec River at Augusta was expected to reach a crest of 25 feet Tuesday evening, the weather service said. Flood stage is 12 feet.

Officials in Lewiston and Auburn issued flood evacuations as a result of these forecasts, along with neighborhoods in Fairfield and Waterville. A free overnight shelter was established in Lewiston for those in need of a place to stay.

In the town of Mexico, along the Swift River, police continue to search for two people after their car tried to turn around while crossing a bridge and got swept into the rising floodwaters. Two other occupants of the car were rescued and were treated for hypothermia.

Hallowell, Maine, just south of the state capital of Augusta, was especially hard hit by flooding, with the Kennebec River spilling over its banks.

"With a lot of the Water Street businesses, their floors are going to be in water up to three feet," said George Lapointe, Hallowell's mayor. "All the sheetrock will be ruined, all the electricity will be ruined, and so the rebuild is going to take a long time."

Robert F. Bukaty/AP A man pauses at the edge of a flooded road near the Kennebec River, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Fairfield, Maine. A severe storm on Monday flooded rivers and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Just feet from the river, the Frost Factory cannabis store usually offers a picturesque view from outside their back door. Now, they're struggling to stay afloat.

"Who knows what damage is in the basement now, but everyone will experience the same damage I'm sure," business owner Clint Gould said.

Nathan Sennett, a cook at the Quarry Tap Room in town, was wading through hip-deep water after the weather upended planning for holiday-related business.

“We were supposed to have a couple of parties today and tomorrow, and just kind of sporadically throughout the weekend,” he said. “But obviously, we’ve had to cancel those.”

Robert F. Bukaty/AP Propane tanks set free by flood waters discharge gas as they float on the Kennebec River through Augusta, Maine, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. Waters continue to rise in the river following Monday's severe storm. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

More than 6 inches of rain fell in parts of Maine, according to the National Weather Service.

In Portland, a 60-foot white pine tree came crashing down at the home of Ellen Briggs, who was away at the time. Her neighbor, Nate Woodin, said he heard the collapse while wrapping Christmas gifts and it sounded like “a lightning crash.”

Pete Chagnon, 75, in Oxford, Maine, helped a couple of people remove a tree blocking a road, one of many that had fallen in his neighborhood.

“Since moving here (in 2015), I have seen some wicked storms, but yesterday took the cake,” said Chagnon, who lost power but had a generator.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.