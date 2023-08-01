Local

Over a dozen homes impacted by water main break in Boston's South End

By Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston

There was a water main break that led to some street flooding in Boston's South End overnight.

Water was seen flowing during the overnight hours on San Juan Street, which is off of Shawmut Avenue.

Boston Water and Sewer told NBC10 Boston that it was an eight inch water main that was broken. Crews were on scene working to make repairs.

Fifteen homes were impacted by the water main break.

Additional details, including what may have caused the break, were not immediately available.

