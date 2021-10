Emergency crews responded to a partial roof collapse Monday at a building in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Police were called to the area of 200 Moody St. sometime after 9 a.m. for a partial roof collapse.

The cause is not yet known.

The roof collapse happened in an abandoned building, and it does not appear that anyone was injured.

The collapse occurred in the area of the roof where the air conditioning unit was housed.

No further information was immediately available.