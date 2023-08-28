Peabody

Peabody chiropractor accused of secretly filming clients has license suspended

By Mary Markos and Asher Klein

A chiropractor accused of secretly filming clients with a hidden camera in the bathroom of his office in Peabody, Massachusetts, has had his license to practice suspended.

Scott Kline has been accused of taping unsuspecting clients with a hidden camera in a bathroom at his office as well as recording child sex images in a bathroom at his home in Middleton. He's pleaded not guilty.

Kline went before the Board of Registration of Chiropractors this month for a nearly two-hour hearing on the summary suspension of his license, which was issued on July 26. Attorneys spoke and a Peabody police detective gave testimony.

The tentative decision to uphold a suspension came Aug. 23, a week after the hearing. The decision found that allowing Kline "to continue to practice as a chiropractor presents an immediate and serious threat to public health, safety, or welfare and that continuation of the Order of Summary Suspension is necessary to prevent such threat."

It continued by saying that, "by placing a spy camera on the wall of a public bathroom in his chiropractic office at a height level with patients’ genitalia, [Kline] presented a serious threat to health, safety, and welfare of patients and the public at large."

Kline has 30 days to appeal the decision, after which point the Board of Registration of Chiropractors will vote on whether it will sustain the decision, officials said.

At the hearing, Kline pleaded the Fifth Amendment when it was time for him to testify. Both he and his Salem-based attorney, Paul Moraski, declined to comment after the hearing.

