Pedestrian fatally struck by Subaru driven by 16-year-old

A man was killed on Labor Day when he was struck by a car being driven by a 16-year-old in Bridgewater, New Hampshire.

State police say troopers responded to Mayhew Turnpike around 9:43 a.m. Monday for a crash involving a car and pedestrian.

An investigation revealed that a Subaru Legacy was traveling northbound on the turnpike when the teenage driver entered the breakdown lane and struck 89-year-old Donald Estes, of Bridgewater, police said.

Estes died at the scene from his injuries.

The driver's name is being withheld given their age, police said.

Bridgewater police and fire departments were assisted on scene by state police, Bristol EMS, and the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit, state police.

Police have not said what they believe may have caused the crash.

All aspects of the collision remain under investigation. Anyone who witnessed what happened is urged to contact Trooper First Class Daniel Quartulli at Daniel.R.Quartulli@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-8993.