An investigation is underway in Dartmouth, Massachusetts after a woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday night.

Police say 56-year-old Wendy Tolley, of New Bedford, was walking on State Road shortly before 10p.m. when she was struck.

Tolley died as a result of her injuries.

Police say the driver is a 24-year-old woman from Dartmouth.

A part of State Road was closed for hours as authorities assessed the scene. Police say no arrests have been made and the crash remains under investigation.