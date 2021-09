Police in Lynn, Massachusetts, are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car at a busy intersection early Wednesday morning.

The crash, which occurred at the intersection of Lynn Shore Drive and Wave Street, was first reported by Lynn police around 7:28 a.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The condition of the victim, who was transported to an area hospital, is unknown.

The driver, who remained on the scene, was driving a pickup truck.

Massachusetts State Police have also responded to the scene.