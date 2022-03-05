Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle in Dracut

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Saturday night in Dracut, Massachusetts, prompting police to ask drivers to avoid the area.

Dracut police said they were on scene for a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Lakeview Avenue in the area of the Lo Kai Restaurant.

"Please avoid this area if possible," police said on Twitter. "Follow the roads not blocked off by yellow tape."

There was no immediate word on any injuries. Further information was not provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.