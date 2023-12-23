West Bridgewater

Police cruiser struck in multiple vehicle crash in West Bridgewater

The trooper was out of the vehicle conducting the stop when they were struck by his own cruiser after it was pushed into them at around 12:38 a.m.

A police cruiser was struck during a vehicle stop in West Bridgewater, Massachusetts early Saturday morning.

The trooper was out of the vehicle conducting the stop when they were struck by their own cruiser after it was pushed into them at around 12:38 a.m.

According to MassDOT, the crash occurred in Rt. 24 near exit 106.

3 people were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton with minor injuries.

The driver that struck the cruiser was charged with operating under the influence.

Route 24 was closed but has since been reopened.

