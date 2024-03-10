Boston

Person arrested for vandalism following Israel/Gaza protest in Boston

It's unclear if the person who was arrested was participating in the ceasefire protest.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was arrested for vandalism on Saturday following an Israel/Gaza protest in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood.

Boston police say the vandalism occurred at the Chase Bank near the Prudential Center on Boylston Street, near where the large ceasefire protest occurred.

Video showed the aftermath of the vandalism at the bank.

Police didn't release any other information. It's unclear if the person who was arrested was participating in the protest.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

BostonGaza
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us