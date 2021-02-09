Suspect Arrested in East Bridgewater Death Investigation

Police arrested a suspect Tuesday morning in connection with an East Bridgewater homicide investigation.

A man was killed at a home on Cedar Street in East Bridgewater Monday night, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's office. The East Bridgewater Police Department took a suspect into custody shortly after midnight Tuesday, the wrote on their Facebook page.

Both Massachusetts State Police and the East Bridgewater Police Department are investigating. While officials said the incident doesn't appear to be random, they said it was isolated and that community members are not in danger.

Meanwhile, another homicide is under investigation in Falmouth, according to the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office.

One person is dead and another was med-flighted to the hospital with serious injuries. Falmouth Police and State Police detectives believe the two were in a relationship.