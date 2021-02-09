Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
death investigation

Suspect Arrested in East Bridgewater Death Investigation

A suspect was taken into custody Tuesday morning after a man was found dead in East Bridgewater, according to police

By Mary Markos

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police arrested a suspect Tuesday morning in connection with an East Bridgewater homicide investigation.

A man was killed at a home on Cedar Street in East Bridgewater Monday night, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's office. The East Bridgewater Police Department took a suspect into custody shortly after midnight Tuesday, the wrote on their Facebook page.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Both Massachusetts State Police and the East Bridgewater Police Department are investigating. While officials said the incident doesn't appear to be random, they said it was isolated and that community members are not in danger.

Meanwhile, another homicide is under investigation in Falmouth, according to the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office.

One person is dead and another was med-flighted to the hospital with serious injuries. Falmouth Police and State Police detectives believe the two were in a relationship.

Local

forecast 1 hour ago

FIRST ALERT: Storm to Dump Up to Six Inches of Snow Tuesday

car crash 2 hours ago

Five Hospitalized After Crash in East Boston

This article tagged under:

death investigationhomicideFalmouthEast BridgewaterPLYMOUTH COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us