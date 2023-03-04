Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston

Man Shot to Death in Roxbury Home; Police Looking for Suspect

Boston police responded to the Weaver Way home just after 3:30 p.m. for a shooting.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A person was fatally shot Saturday afternoon inside a home in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.

Boston police confirm they responded to Weaver Way shortly after 3:30 p.m. and found a victim with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead on scene.

Several officers were standing outside the home as the scene was processed for evidence, and a crime scene response vehicle was nearby.

Yellow police tape was put up around the front of the building, with detectives coming and going from inside.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police say they are searching for a suspect. No other information was immediately available.

An investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Department.

This article tagged under:

BostonRoxbury
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us