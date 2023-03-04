Man Shot to Death in Roxbury Home; Police Looking for Suspect

A person was fatally shot Saturday afternoon inside a home in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.

Boston police confirm they responded to Weaver Way shortly after 3:30 p.m. and found a victim with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead on scene.

Several officers were standing outside the home as the scene was processed for evidence, and a crime scene response vehicle was nearby.

Yellow police tape was put up around the front of the building, with detectives coming and going from inside.

Police say they are searching for a suspect. No other information was immediately available.

An investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Department.