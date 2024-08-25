Cambridge

Person rescued from Charles River

Cambridge Fire says divers rescued the person near the Mass Ave. bridge. at around 8:05 a.m.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Getty Images

A person has been rescued from the Charles River on Saturday morning.

Cambridge Fire says divers rescued the person near the Mass Ave. bridge. at around 8:05 a.m.

The person was taken to shore to receive care from EMS.

Multiple agencies were on the scene. NBC10 Boston is reaching out to authorities for details.

This article tagged under:

Cambridge
