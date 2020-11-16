Local

Person Shot in Boston Has Life-Threatening Injuries: Police

Boston police responded to 18 Church Street in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood shortly after 10 p.m. Monday.

By Michael Rosenfield and Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A person was shot late Monday night in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood and has life-threatening injuries, police say.

Boston police responded to 18 Church Street shortly after 10 p.m. The shooting happened in a residential neighborhood near Kelly Park.

The victim has serious, life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Not many people should have been out at the time the shooting happened, given the 10 p.m. curfew that is in effect across the state of Massachusetts due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

The stay-at-home advisory, in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., urges residents to stay home during that time frame except to go to work, for a walk or to the grocery store.

Details from police regarding the shooting were limited late Monday night.

No information was provided on a possible suspect, and there was no word on a motive.

An investigation is active and ongoing, police said.

