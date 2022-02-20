Person Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Falmouth Crash

A person was critically injured Sunday evening in a crash in Falmouth, Massachusetts, police said.

Massachusetts State Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Route 28 northbound at Route 151 in Falmouth around 5:50 p.m. Sunday.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. No other information was immediately available.

Earlier Sunday in Falmouth, state and local police responded to the intersection of Central Avenue and Menauhant Road after a car crashed over an embankment and plunged into the ocean, killing the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.