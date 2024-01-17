Plow driver charged with leaving scene of deadly crash in Wrentham

Wrentham

A driver has been charged in a crash that left a pedestrian dead and closed part of Route 1 in Wrentham, Massachusetts, on Tuesday evening, according to police.

Police say Taunton resident Patrick E. Royster, 42, died after he was struck by two vehicles on Route 1. Investigators believe he was walking in the breakdown lane and tried to cross the highway when he was hit first by an SUV, then by a plow truck.

According to police, the driver of the first vehicle stayed on scene and spoke with officers. But witnesses said the second vehicle, a pickup truck with a plow, hit Royster when he was down in the roadway, stopped, then drove away before police arrived.

The driver of that truck, identified as Gregory Stahl, 73, of Wrentham, has been charged with leaving the scene of a collision causing death and driving with an expired license.

Snow, slush and rain caused slippery conditions in Wrentham and elsewhere across Massachusetts Tuesday night. Police Chief Bill McGrath said the crash happened on a dark section of road and visibility was poor at the time.

A man was hit and killed by an SUV with a plow attached in Wrentham Tuesday night as icy roads caused problems across Massachusetts.

