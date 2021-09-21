Plucking the Most Out of Tomato Season. Anna & Chef Elle Simone Scott Serve ‘Em Up Right

It's tomato season and, in the latest episode of The Chef's Pantry, we’re celebrating with delicious recipes that can carry you throughout the year.

Anna’s got her delicious spin on a perfect homemade sauce without a simmer.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Plus, we meet America's Test Kitchen chef and She-chef founder Elle Simone Scott who gives us her secret recipe for the perfect fried green tomato sandwich that you won't want to share.

And then, Anna serves up her slow- roasted cherry tomato medley perfect for pizza but yummy enough to eat right out of the bowl.

For all the details, watch the full episode above.