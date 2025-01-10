Plane clips fence while landing at Plum Island Airport, no injuries

A small plane landing at an airfield in Newbury, Massachusetts, clipped a wing on a fence Friday night, leading to the airport's closure, officials said.

Neither of the people on board was hurt in the incident about 4:55 p.m. at the Plum Island Airport, according to a representative for Newbury's first responders.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The plane could be seen in tall grass off the end of the runway Friday evening.

There was a small fuel leak, but it was contained, officials said. They reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration to see if federal investigators would look into what happened.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

NBC10 Boston A plane in tall grass off the runway at Massachusetts' Plum Island Airport on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the plane clipping its wing.