Newbury

Plane clips fence while landing at Plum Island Airport, no injuries

The plane could be seen in tall grass off the end of the runway Friday evening

By Asher Klein

A small plane landing at an airfield in Newbury, Massachusetts, clipped a wing on a fence Friday night, leading to the airport's closure, officials said.

Neither of the people on board was hurt in the incident about 4:55 p.m. at the Plum Island Airport, according to a representative for Newbury's first responders.

The plane could be seen in tall grass off the end of the runway Friday evening.

There was a small fuel leak, but it was contained, officials said. They reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration to see if federal investigators would look into what happened.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the plane clipping its wing.

