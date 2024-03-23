Police arrest man allegedly found with loaded gun in East Boston

A 21-year-old Everett man is facing multiple charges after police say he was found carrying a loaded gun without a license.

Authorities were executing a search warrant for Justin Palma, 21, of Everett, and his car Friday afternoon when they found him in East Boston driving with a suspended license, police said.

Police say they were executing the search warrant issued for his body when officers found Palma carrying a loaded semi-automatic gun. According to police, officers observed scratches over the serial number that indicated there had been an attempt to remove the serial number so it could not be traced.

Palma was arrested and faces multiple motor vehicle and firearm related charges. He is expected to be arraigned at East Boston District Court on Monday. It is unclear if he has an attorney.