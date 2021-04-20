Police Continue Search for Man Who Exposed Himself in Framingham

Police are still searching for a man who exposed himself to two women on a hiking trail in Framingham, Massachusetts.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday, according to Framingham police. The suspect is described as a young man in his late teens or early 20s with spiky hair, a dark shirt, black shorts, white socks and sandals.

"I definitely won't be coming here alone," Susan Piaget said. "Maybe not even with a woman friend, I'll come with my boyfriend and he'll protect me."

Regulars at the sprawling nature preserve were surprised to learn about a disturbing incident that took place Monday afternoon — two women say a man exposed himself while they were hiking.

"It's such a family place," Wendy Bradfish said. "It's a boy scout reservation, first of all, just a place that a lot of families come to, it's an easy hike."

Hikers at the Nobscot Reservation say it's typically a safe and peaceful area.

"I'm not going to let this stop me," said Carla Lievano. "I just have to take precautions and use common sense, and get pepper spray."

The incident is unprecedented according to Larry Bearfield, president of the Nobscot Scout Reservation Alumni Association, which helps maintain the 450-acre site that straddles Framingham and Sudbury.

"We pride ourselves in the safety of the property," Bearfield said. "In my nearly 60 years of going to this property, to my recollection, it's the first time something like this has happened that I can recall."