Worker dies after falling from building in Boston

The call was received just before 8 a.m.

By Marc Fortier

A person has died after falling from a high-rise building in Boston on Monday morning, according to police.

Police said they received a call at 7:54 a.m. for a person who fell from a building at 100 Summer Street. The worker who fell from the building has died, they said.

The Boston Fire Department and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.

Aerial footage showed an area near the building cordoned off with police tape and multiple emergency vehicles surrounding the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

