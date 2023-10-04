Police in Mass., NH searching for suspects in brazen carjacking overnight

Police say they are searching for two suspects in connection with an armed carjacking that occurred overnight in Salem, New Hampshire.

Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, police in Haverhill, Massachusetts, reported they had just pursued a white Kia on Route 97 west heading toward Salem. They said they had terminated their pursuit just before the New Hampshire state line.

Moments later, Salem police dispatchers began receiving calls for attempted carjackings by a man and a woman, armed with a rifle and driving a white car. Two attempted carjackings were reported on Route 97 (Main Street), but in both cases the victims were able to escape with their vehicles.

A third carjacking attempt was reported at the intersection of Route 97 and Geremonty Drive. In this case, a young woman driving a Toyota Camry on Geremonty Drive was blocked in by a white Kia at the intersection of Route 97. The woman was forced out of her car at gunpoint and her car was stolen. She was not injured, polic said.

The suspects abandoned the white Kia sedan in the middle of the Route 97 intersection. It had the same Massachusetts registration as the vehicle that had been pursued by Haverhill police.

Police in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts are now searching for the stolen vehicle, which is described as a black 2009 Toyota Camry with New Hampshire license plate 2260113. The vehicle has Central Catholic High School and WPI stickers on the rear windshield.

Salem police said the female suspect has not been identified, but the male suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Nathan Saben, with a last known address in Haverhill. He is described as being 6'1", weighing about 220 pounds, with black hair, hazel eyes and tattoos on the right side of his neck and on both forearms.

All of the victims gave a similar description of the rifle used in the carjackings, saying it was similar to an AR-15.

Police said Saben should be considered "armed and dangerous," and anyone coming into contact with him or the stolen vehicle is asked not to approach but to call 911.