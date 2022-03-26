Local

Worcester

Police Investigate Deadly Shooting Near Worcester Strip Club

One man was killed and another has life-threatening injuries after the shooting near Hurricane Betty's on Southbridge Street in Worcester

By Thea DiGiammerino

police tape
NBC 7

A 27-year-old man is dead and a 32-year-old man fighting for his life after a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts early Saturday morning.

Worcester police said an officer working an off-duty assignment at the Hurricane Betty's strip club on Southbridge Street reported gunfire nearby around 1:23 a.m. Police described the scene as "chaotic" when they arrived.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. The 27-year-old was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived. The 32-year-old has life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized. Neither victim was publicly identified.

Police have not released any details on what may have led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Anonymous tips can be made by sending a text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message or at worcesterma.gov/police.

