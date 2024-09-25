Boston

Police investigating daytime stabbing in Brighton

The stabbing happened around 11:48 a.m. on Camelot Court

By Marc Fortier

Police are investigating a daytime stabbing in Boston's Brighton neighborhood on Wednesday.

Boston police said they responded to a report of a person stabbed around 11:48 a.m. in the area of the Camelot Court apartments.

The victim had already brought themselves to an area hospital. Their condition is not yet known.

Police did not have any official details on possible arrests and said the investigation is ongoing.

