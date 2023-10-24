Man arrested after Brighton stabbing

A man has been arrested after a stabbing that left another man injured Tuesday afternoon in Boston's Brighton neighborhood.

Police responded to Fidelis Way after the stabbing was reported. A suspect, identified as 59-year-old Darrell Murchison of Brighton, was arrested at the scene shortly after noon.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police say.

Authorities say Murchison is being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Murchison is expected to be arraigned at Brighton District Court, but police did not give a date. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.