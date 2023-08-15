Roxbury

Police investigation in Roxbury; 1 person taken to hospital

By Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston

A police investigation has been ongoing overnight in the Roxbury section of Boston.

Officers were seen along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, between Walnut and Humbolt Avenues.

Boston Emergency Medical Services said that its first responders transported one person from nearby Bower Street to an area hospital.

Police have not said what type of incident was being investigated, but crime scene markers and yellow tape was seen in the area.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

More Roxbury news

Boston Aug 4

Homes struck by bullets after gunfire in Roxbury

Roxbury Aug 2

Young musicians give classical music a modern take at Roxbury academy

This article tagged under:

RoxburyBoston Police Department
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us