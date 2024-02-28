Police issue warning following increase in break-ins and attempted break-ins in Brighton

The Boston Police Department issued an advisory Wednesday following a series of recent break-ins and attempted break-ins in the city's Brighton neighborhood in the area of Boston College.

"We are deeply concerned about these incidents and are working diligently to address the situation," the department said in a statement.

Boston police are urging all residents to remain vigilant and take proactive measures to protect their property, including making sure that all doors and windows are securely locked at all times. They even suggested installing additional security measures like motion-sensor lights, alarm systems and cameras.

They said anyone who sees any suspicious activity or individuals in their neighborhood should call 911 immediately, which will help police respond quickly and prevent further incidents.

Police released images Wednesday of a person of interest from at least two incidents, but they aren't sure if the same person is involved in all of the reported break-ins.

BPD Community Advisory: Recent Spike in Break In’s and Attempted Break-Ins in Brighton https://t.co/Mb9fY00Vbm pic.twitter.com/nxF7ayyBpk — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) February 28, 2024

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call detectives at 617-343-4256. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling in to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to 27463.