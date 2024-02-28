Police investigating 2 bank robberies in Boston

Two banks were robbed in Boston Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The first robbery occurred at about 8:40 a.m. at East West Bank on Harrison Avenue, Boston police said.

It was immediately known how much money was taken. No injuries were reported.

Almost three hours later, a Rockland Trust Bank on Southampton Street was robbed, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made in either incident, police said.