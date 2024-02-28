Boston

Police investigating 2 bank robberies in Boston

No arrests have been made in either incident, police said.

NBC10 Boston

Two banks were robbed in Boston Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The first robbery occurred at about 8:40 a.m. at East West Bank on Harrison Avenue, Boston police said.

It was immediately known how much money was taken. No injuries were reported.

Almost three hours later, a Rockland Trust Bank on Southampton Street was robbed, according to police.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made in either incident, police said.

More Boston news

Boston 8 hours ago

Boston axes plan to move O'Bryant school to West Roxbury

Boston 2 hours ago

Boiler malfunction forces evacuation at UP Academy in Dorchester

Boston 8 hours ago

Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Boston, police say

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us