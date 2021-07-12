Police Looking for Owner Who Abandoned Abused Dog in Randolph

Police in Randolph, Massachusetts, are trying to track down the owner of an abused dog that was abandoned in town early Monday morning.

The dog was found at the corner of High Street and Scanlon Drive around 1 a.m. by someone from out of town, police said, and turned over to the Norfolk Massachusetts Animal Control and Shelter.

Police said the dog had been abused and will require "major surgery." They said they are looking to identify the owner of the dog and whoever abused the animal.

"Animal abuse is a serious offense in Massachusetts and will not be tolerated, Randolph police said on Twitter.

Early this morning at approximately 1:00AM this dog was found at the corner of High Street and Scanlon Drive, abandoned. The dog was found by a non-Randolph resident and turned over to the Norfolk Massachusetts Animal Control and Shelter. pic.twitter.com/E7MaIJM7rt — Randolph Police Dept (@RandolphPD) July 12, 2021

Anyone with information about the dog's owner is asked to call Randolph police at (781) 963-1212 or the Norfolk Massachusetts Animal Control and Shelter at (508) 528-3232, option 7.