Police Search for Explosives After Officer Shot in Brockton Standoff

Investigators searched for explosives overnight after an officer was shot multiple times in an hours long standoff in Brockton, Massachusetts. The gunman and one other person died, authorities said Thursday night.

The officer, whose name has been withheld, was shot four times and at least once in his Kevlar bulletproof vest while responding to reports of a man with a gun on Taber Avenue around 5:45 p.m., Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said.

The officer was taken to Boston Medical Center with a heavy police escort. The nature of his injuries was not immediately clear, but they were not believed to be life-threatening, Cruz said. Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan and Brockton Police Officer Emanuel Gomes are expected to visit the officer Friday as he recovers.

The man who'd shot the officer barricaded himself inside a home, and state and local police tried to negotiate with him. But Cruz said the man shot himself outside the home around 9:30 p.m. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Additionally, Cruz said another man was found dead from a gunshot wound in an SUV "in the vicinity" of the Taber Avenue home. He did not say how this was connected to the police shooting and the standoff, but noted that investigators do not believe the incident to be random.

Cruz added that he does not believe any of the police officers on the scene shot anyone. The names of the injured officer and both men who died were not released Thursday.

"My thoughts as mayor and as a life-long Brocktonian are for the brave individual who took four shots tonight," Sullivan said. "We are very thankful and hope that he has a speedy recovery and our prayers are with him and his family at this time."

As the incident unfolded Thursday evening, a large number of police officers and other first responders flooded the area at two nearby scenes in Brockton.

Neighbors told NBC10 Boston they were left rattled by the shooting, reconsidering how safe the neighborhood is.

Shaun Banion, who said he was friends with the suspect, said he was stunned by what happened.

"To see this happen, I don’t know what to think anymore. Honest to God, I don’t," Banion said. "I never expected it to happen to any of my inner circle of friends and to happen to him… I have no idea what the motive is behind any of this -- what he did."

Banion said he and the suspect's dad were trying to work with negotiators to get the him out of the home peacefully.

"From my understanding, the negotiators actually said he was outside, so I was happy they were going to get rid of him peacefully and I kept praying left and right that, just come on surrender yourself, you know you're gonna go to jail but you'll still be alive."

Witness James Corbett, too, was surprised.

"It just sounded like bangs," Corbett said. "I didn’t realize there was an issue until I went outside and saw the helicopters everywhere."