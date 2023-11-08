Police search for suspect who robbed 77-year–old woman's gold necklace in Tyngsborough

Police in Tyngsborough, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect vehicle believed to have been involved in the theft of a gold necklace from around the neck of a 77-year-old woman on Monday afternoon.

Tyngsborough police said the woman said she was walking on the sidewalk on Caroline Way between 3 and 3:30 p.m. Monday then a black SUV pulled up alongside her. The SUV was driven by a man between 30-40 years old with a female passenger of similar age.

The woman in the passenger seat allegedly motioned for the victim to approach the SUV and when she did, the woman in grabbed the victim by the back of her head and pulled her toward the vehicle, removing a gold necklace from the victim's neck.

The victim was not injured and did not seek medical attention, police said.

The necklace is described as a gold rope chain with a pendant containing a family photograph.

Tyngsborough police released home surveillance video on Tuesday showing a vehicle of interest in the investigation. They are now asking anyone in the area of Caroline Way to check their home surveillance footage for the timeframe between 3 and 3:30 p.m. on Monday and to contact them if they see anything they think might be relevant.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to call 978-649-7504 or email Detective Bethany Bonczar at bbonczar@tyngsboroughma.gov.