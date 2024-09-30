Boston

Police seek 4 in serious assault near Faneuil Hall

Boston police didn't share more about the assault, or the condition of the person or people injured

By Asher Klein

Four people being sought in an assault near Boston's Faneuil Hall on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024.
Handout

Police are looking for four people believed to have been involved in an assault that seriously injured someone near Boston's Faneuil Hall earlier this month.

Police shared images of four people, who seem to be young men seen in a video on social media, in connection with the incident, which took place just before 11 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13 at the intersection of North and Union streets. Investigators didn't say how the people were suspected to have been involved.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Anyone with information about what happened was asked to call police at 617-343-4571.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Police didn't share more about the assault, or the condition of the person or people injured.

More Boston news

Hyde Park Sep 29

Man killed in Mattapan shooting

Education 7 hours ago

Boston Teachers Union holds rallies amid contract negotiations

This article tagged under:

BostonBoston Police Department
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us